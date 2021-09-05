Letter to the editor: How can health care workers go unvaccinated?

What is wrong with this picture? For years, I have lived in a nice nursing home in the West End of Billings. Recently, my health care worker who had been with me for about six weeks got COVID. She admitted going to bars, casinos, and eating out frequently. The same day she was tested, I found out I had the virus.

Fortunately, she had a very light case. Unfortunately, I was very sick for over two months. Last week, a staff member gave two people the virus and my old aide was back working with people and still hadn’t been vaccinated. How is it that nurses and aides without vaccines are allowed to take care of the sick and the elderly? It isn’t the facility’s fault; they are governed by certain laws they can’t overturn.

I heard today that Biden might force them to take the vaccine. I have heard four of the staff say they will quit. What will happen then? We can’t find help the way we are now. When will the battle end? Wear masks.

Kris Buehring

Billings

