Letter to the editor: How can Russian leaders be so brutal?

The murderous assault of the Ukraine (I find it hard to call it a war due to the overwhelming strength and numbers of the Russian forces and their indiscriminate shelling of civilians) is hard to take in. The slaughter of thousands of Ukrainian civilians should visit the consciences of the Russian leaders and lead to a cessation of hostilities. Instead they continue to regroup and reposition for new attacks and put in charge of their forces a general known for his brutality in Syria toward civilians. Their apparent lack of conscience leads them to a scorched earth plan to totally destroy everything in their path and to kill civilians in their path and without mercy in order to then claim the eventual conquered land as their own.