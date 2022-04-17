Letter to the editor: How can Russian leaders be so brutal?

The murderous assault of the Ukraine (I find it hard to call it a war due to the overwhelming strength and numbers of the Russian forces and their indiscriminate shelling of civilians) is hard to take in. The slaughter of thousands of Ukrainian civilians should visit the consciences of the Russian leaders and lead to a cessation of hostilities. Instead they continue to regroup and reposition for new attacks and put in charge of their forces a general known for his brutality in Syria toward civilians. Their apparent lack of conscience leads them to a scorched earth plan to totally destroy everything in their path and to kill civilians in their path and without mercy in order to then claim the eventual conquered land as their own.
It is difficult to grasp that a group of leaders so brutal and without conscience could actually exist. They apparently view themselves as superior to all others and view others as trash to be destroyed and discarded. Such a group of leaders is indeed dangerous to all the rest of us in the world (it is hard not to compare them to Nazi Germany in WWII).
We can only hope that their own arrogance will trip them up and as my dad would say: " Give them enough rope and they will eventually hang themselves."
George Sorensen
Billings