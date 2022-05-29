Letter to the editor: How many more lives must be sacrificed?

We are now witnessing another tragic mass school shooting right after a mass grocery store shooting. Included in the dead this time are far too many young, innocent children and two of their teachers. Lives are forever changed. Lives of the families who lost their innocent children and especially the innocent children who lived through the horror and survived.

It is past time that sensible gun laws are passed and enforced. Also, we as a country need to start addressing the mental health issues that have been ignored in America for far to long. Where are all the protesting parents, who recently were up in arms about their children having to wear masks to school?

To these parents: Which would you rather have, your child wear a mask at school, be shot dead in their school classroom or be a witness to such action? Now, you genuinely have something to protest about. When and where are you going to get started? How many more innocent lives must be sacrificed so that we as Americans can protect our right to bear arms?

Bonnie Schellinger

Billings

