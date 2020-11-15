Letter to the editor: How much is a life worth?

This is regarding the letter to the editor written by Christopher White of Roberts ("Weigh costs of COVID precautions," Nov. 8, 2020), in which he has a problem with the state and the communities protecting the population from dying from the COVID-19 virus.

The coronavirus kills just as the plague killed. Mr. White's idea is social distancing, wearing masks, quarantines, testing, and viewing one another as if everyone has the plague is destroying our sense of humanity. I have news for him. The pandemic is destroying — killing — humans!

Mr. White seems to think people in their 20s-40s are not subject to dying like the rest of us who are vulnerable, but rather, have a whole series fears and death from the virus is not one of them. I wonder if that group and others fear the extreme illness they may suffer, or the death of their children, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandmothers and grandfathers because the people with whom they come in contact on just one trip to the grocery store or other business could not be bothered to wear a mask or practice social distancing to protect the people of your community?