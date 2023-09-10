Think about it this way: a disinformation/misinformation specialist in, say “China”, is capable of using your beliefs against you. Chinese, Russian and other operatives are known to use artificial intelligence systems to create fake individuals. They use those fake individuals to target you and others who share similar beliefs. For example, if you believe welfare is being abused by people of color and have indicated such on social media, misinformation/disinformation specialists can reinforce that belief and use it to cause you to believe other ideas…completely false ideas to their benefit. And, they are very good at what they do.