Letter to the editor: How much misinformation have we been given?

When President Donald Trump says that the U.S. has tested more people than any other country both in raw numbers and per capita, there is no real harm done to anything other than to his credibility, since his statement is so easily disproved by facts.

But, during the six weeks that he insisted that COVID-19 was a hoax, thousands of passengers were arriving daily from international locations to airline hubs throughout the country. Is it any wonder that New York is a current hot spot? It is a favorite international airline hub.

Now, when journalists question his earlier statements, he accuses them of being snarky, obviously an attempt to intimidate them into not asking embarrassing questions. Those questions, though, are important, because they remind us that we can't blindly accept without question everything he says. Many who still cling to his earlier false claims are ignoring the recommendations of the health care professionals who quote actual statistics. If he will state something so innocuous and incorrect as the level of testing, what else is he misrepresenting?

As a lifelong Republican, I'm very disappointed that our president has demonstrated that his top priority is the stock market, and not the lives of our citizens.

Tom Park

Red Lodge

