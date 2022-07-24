Letter to the editor: How the 'Pledge of Allegiance" is meant to be said

Lest we commit to a revisionist Pledge of Allegiance, not the one we dedicated ourselves to when children, here is how we said and meant it. I remember it well. “I pledge allegiance to the Flag — not cult leader — of the United States of America — not some political party — and to the Republic — not fiefdom — for which it stands. One nation — adding state constitutions over time — Under God — without an established religion — Indivisible — not seeking civil war or internal strife — with Liberty — not removing or denying rights — and Justice — not building the world's largest prisoner population — for All — not just white people or some privileged class.
It will take concerted work by citizens to restore the integrity of the pledge after mistrustful isolationism and years of pandemic, the lies of fascist ideology, anti-science "alternative facts", revenge by divisive social media, book-banning and targeting of public education, a cynical public culture, and obstructions of Congress hampering what makes America exceptional. Be sure to exercise your right to vote this year, but not for undemocratic extremists. There are common values inherent in The Pledge of Allegiance. Recite it with pride. Be a good citizen and vote to preserve those values in November.
Bruce Russell Sr.
Missoula