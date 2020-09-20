 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: How to kill a democracy in 9 easy steps

A few thoughts that seem appropriate and necessary for all Americans at this time. Democracy is not easy and definitely not free. We must be vigilant and guard it closely. Let’s see what we must guard against.

How to kill a democracy in nine easy steps:

1. Destroy the credibility of the free press.

2. Make lies seem like truths.

3. Normalize and expand relations with dictatorial governments.

4. Justice becomes disparate.

5. Confidence in the government is eroded.

6. Assurance in the vote is questioned.

7. Divide the electorate and its power.

8. Create mistrust of anyone in opposition.

9. Promote fear and chaos.

Ron Balas

Lewistown

