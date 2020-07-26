Letter to the editor: How we can help our country

Some thoughts on what I believe in and what we can do to help our country.

Get rid of the bad cops through training, body cameras and background checks that expose them. We need more well-trained police, not less.

We need to keep the economy coming back and putting the people back to work. If I can remember, wearing a mask and washing my hands is not that tough. Let’s disregard President Trump — we must pull together. We can lick this COVID-19. Let’s try to follow the rules. We can do this.