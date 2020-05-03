Letter to the editor: How we can protect the vulnerable

As the end of the statewide shutdown nears, I’m left concerned and worried for those who have not had to pay their rent, mortgage or utilities during this time. So many things associated with COVID-19 have come with little to no warning. We had no warning regarding school closures, little warning (although some inkling) about business closures and some real difficulties along the way, i.e. an unemployment insurance system that was overwhelmed. Our friends and neighbors were reactive and really pulled together. There was a lot of kindness that resulted.

However, when the closures are lifted, what will happen to those who now owe back-rent and utilities? I worry about families who were already barely getting by, lost their jobs and have had barely enough income to feed their families. Will kindness be displayed when those payments come due? Or will landlords, banks, utility companies and cell phone companies want their money right away? We have time to prepare for this. Not a lot of time but enough to come up with ideas. We need to start thinking about this and asking how we are going to protect our most vulnerable when things return to “normal.” For these families, normal will take a lot longer to return to than for others. Now is the time to be proactive.