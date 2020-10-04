Letter to the editor: HRDC offers help for those in need

I am reaching out to the individuals and families of Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Yellowstone Counties that need assistance with energy bills, housing emergencies, homelessness, and other vital needs. HRDC 7 has 24 core programs to assist low income people that need help. We will soon be receiving COVID relief funds to assist families that have been effected by COVID and are experiencing loss of income. Once these funds are in place, we may be able to help with essential needs and emergency situations. We encourage you to apply.

While our offices are closed, all of our programs are being delivered remotely, so families do not need to travel to Billings to apply. They can do so over the phone, fax, internet, or U.S. mail. This time of year, we can assist low income families with their heating bill through LIEAP, Low Income Energy Assistance Program regardless of their heating source. It’s our goal to help as many people as we can. Those seeking assistance can call our office at 800-433-1411, or access our website at www.hrdc7.org for additional information.