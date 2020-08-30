Letter to the editor: HUB closure is a shame

I was distressed and saddened to read that the HUB will be closing in October. Following my retirement as an emergency department nurse, I volunteered for several years at the HUB and the Community Crisis Center. I observed first-hand the valuable services rendered by the dedicated professionals who work with these less fortunate people. In addition, the HUB was a centralized, convenient place for people to donate food and clothing.
After the push by county commissioners to move the HUB to the South Side failed, the funding shenanigans began. The relocation plan once again demonstrated the prejudicial attitudes toward that area of town. If relocated to the South Side, the “uptown people” need never encounter the homeless — “Out of sight, out of mind.” County Commissioner Dennis Pitman resigned from the Mental Health Council, citing his differing vision for mental health services, of which he obviously has none, engineered by his quote, “Let’s find efficient ways to do things.”
In that the largest portion of Yellowstone County funding designated to go to the MHC comes from the mill levy, voted on by county residents, the burning question is how can this be legal? How can this community condone these actions by Mr. Pitman and his cohorts? Previous county commissioners, especially Bill Kennedy, would never have let this happen. Surely the Community Crisis Center, through the joint venture of St. Vincent Hospital and Billings Clinic, will be protected, lest it be next on the chopping block.
Kathleen Scott Bettise
Billings
