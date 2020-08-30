Letter to the editor: HUB closure is a shame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was distressed and saddened to read that the HUB will be closing in October. Following my retirement as an emergency department nurse, I volunteered for several years at the HUB and the Community Crisis Center. I observed first-hand the valuable services rendered by the dedicated professionals who work with these less fortunate people. In addition, the HUB was a centralized, convenient place for people to donate food and clothing.

After the push by county commissioners to move the HUB to the South Side failed, the funding shenanigans began. The relocation plan once again demonstrated the prejudicial attitudes toward that area of town. If relocated to the South Side, the “uptown people” need never encounter the homeless — “Out of sight, out of mind.” County Commissioner Dennis Pitman resigned from the Mental Health Council, citing his differing vision for mental health services, of which he obviously has none, engineered by his quote, “Let’s find efficient ways to do things.”