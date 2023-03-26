Hunter education is a rite of passage, yet there is a shortage of hunter education instructors across Montana. The program is in need of passionate and excited instructors who care about the hunting community. It is critical that we have instructors to instill safety and ethics in the next generation of hunters. This need was highlighted recently when the Montana House overwhelmingly passed House Bill 243, a bill that would mandate new hunters to take an in-person field day course with firearm safety training. Now, it’s time for the Montana Senate to continue to support this common sense bipartisan bill.

In-person classes are a great opportunity for students to gain exposure to the hunting world while learning how to treat a firearm. Students learn how different firearm actions work, how to match ammunition to their caliber of rifle and how to field dress an animal, among many other valuable lessons. As the saying goes, you don’t know what you don’t know and the in-person class is wonderful in setting up new hunters to be safe.

As hunters, we take these lessons with us into the field every year. As instructors, we have an amazing privilege to instill life lessons in students. Getting to interact with excited and curious students is truly rewarding. If you feel the need to make a positive and lasting impact on future hunters in Montana, I encourage you to become a hunter education instructor.

Nuridia Nulliner

Missoula