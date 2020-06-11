Letter to the editor: Hydroxychloroquine experience was positive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patrick Neary, in his letter on May 8, claimed use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine ruined his safari trip to Africa because of the complications he experienced from this drug.

As an engineer, now retired, and at one time living in Australia, my work carried me, at times, to travel to Papua New Guinea (Indonesia).

My work entailed providing engineering services to the Freeport Earsberg open pit and slurry pipeline mining operations. During this time I stayed in small mining camps and villages which were, in part, located within mosquito infested jungles.

For protection I was required to take hydroxychloroquine and the many personnel I worked with also took this drug. At no time did I experience, nor any of my colleagues experience any adverse experiences such as what Mr. Neary said to have experienced.

I understand that hydroxychloroquine is used to benefit other illnesses such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

My experiences of using this drug had more positive than negative benefits.

Paul Gabel

Ft. Worth, Texas

