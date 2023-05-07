As a native of Glendive, my home state Legislature never ceases to amaze. In interest of rules and decorum, it silenced Rep. Zephyr for saying something that offended the delicate sensibilities of many legislators. Oh, the horror. When convenient, the same legislators suspended their own rules for House Bill 971 which allows for special privileges for an energy company. The bill was introduced weeks after the bill introduction deadline. It was introduced on a Friday and the committee hearing to hear comments was on the following Monday. It bypasses the state constitution and the Republican sponsored Montana Environmental Policy Act which were both passed 50 years ago.
The majority are conservative in name only as they do not respect the constitution or try to conserve resources. They’re willing to return Montana to the era of the Copper Kings where people and resources were exploited for the few.
My homesteader grandparents taught me conservation and respect for the land. Standing on the side of the nation’s largest Superfund site, the Berkeley Pit in Butte, shows what disdain for the environment does. HB 971 could well lead to similar situations. Look for future tax increases to remediate damages from these actions by the Legislature.
John Ahlquist
Carlsbad, California