On behalf of the Montana Family Court Awareness Project I am shocked the media attention has failed to note that every single Montana Democrat voted down SB 250 Safety of the Child First Act, the federal reauthorization of Violence Against Women’s Act (Kayden’s Law) immediately prior to the riot April 24.

This bill would have protected all Montana children from family violence. Rep. Zephyr claims “blood on the hands of the legislators” for the deaths of trans children, yet with the support of the entire Montana’s Democratic Party silenced the children that testified pleading to be rescued from their abusers with SB 250.

I am a graduate of the YWCA Survivor Rehabilitation program in Billings and this program is how I gained my legal education. I am one of the original drafters of SB 250, and I did it based on my personal experience, legal education and working the YWCA. I am not only the director of the MT Family Court Awareness Project, I am a paralegal, investigator, advocate and family law specialist. I contract with family law attorneys across the state of Montana in complex custody matters. I work on the front lines of these cases everyday, seeing first hand the emotional terrorism, abuse, suicides and homicides that result from these cases.

The blatant hypocrisy of the Montana Democrats is shameful. The Montana children that were counting on SB 250 are watching the media blasts supporting Rep. Zephyr and Democratic grandstanding asking “Why does my life not matter?”

Kyla Hailstone

Roundup