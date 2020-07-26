Letter to the editor: I refuse to go there

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Personally, I am very conservative in my morals and thrifty when making financial decisions. I evaluate tax increases and vote for the education of our children. Our youth represent the future of our nation with innovation for life saving or time saving products. I refuse to consider the only role of government is about the economy. We are a nation that stands for opportunity, equality and accountability. I refuse to label others that disagree as Socialists, Liberals, Nazis or Communists. These labels bring nothing but division and solve nothing.

I am a Democrat filled with compassion for others. I am a follower of Christ and listen to reason and facts. We see the destruction of the coronavirus and know that medical based evidence is the only armament in relief of this pandemic. Those who don’t wear a mask are not only affecting their family, the community but most importantly the health care workers.

Let’s continue to follow the love of Christ in helping our fellow man, the LGBT, community, Black Lives Matter and those who are affected by the many inequalities in our world. We refuse to stop but continue to make our world a better place. Thank you, John Lewis, for the service to our country — we are USA, the land of opportunity and our fight for justice continues.

We need volunteers. Get involved at yellowstonedemocrats.org.