Letter to the editor: I won't vote Republican ever again

Gun-loving, women-hating Republican hypocrites better not try to tell my daughter or granddaughters what to do with their bodies or where they can travel. Slavery was abolished and it will not be re-instated at my family's expense. I too own guns, and for a little while at least, I still have the right to vote. But it will no longer be Republican, ever again.

So many Montanans and members of my family fought and died to keep fascism from dominating our world. Now the extremists and zealots have introduced us to what our future will look like if the Republicans win any election this fall. Any woman who votes Republican is voting to return to her rightful place in 1790.

Voting Republican is voting for no medical or privacy rights over your own body, more children murdered in schools, one million unwanted children born each year in the U.S., travel restrictions to rival the Nazis and who knows how much worse to come? More women's prisons and orphanages need to be built.

A dead fetus carrier is a dead fetus, but who cares when a forced birther gets to wielding power? Pro life, my old dog's hiney. These people are power mad and sure as hell not Montanans in the traditions of our state.

Sherry Fields

Belgrade