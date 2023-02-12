As reported by the Gazette (“Bill would restrict diversity training”, Feb. 5), Montana SB 222 would prohibit employers form compelling an individual to believe in a list of prohibited concepts. Some employers conduct diversity and inclusion training in an attempt to build more fair, tolerant and productive work places, but I don’t think they compel their employees to believe anything.

Is compelling someone to believe something even possible? The same conservatives that scorn “safe spaces” for college students apparently want to create some for Jane and Joe Employee. Frank discussions of race, class and gender can be uncomfortable. But we’ll never effectively address race and human relations issues by not talking about them. If reading history always makes you feel happy and proud, you’re not reading history, you’re reading propaganda.

I find the identification of prohibited concepts alarming. In America, there may be false concepts (flat earth), debatable concepts (economics) and shameful concepts (white supremacy), but there are no prohibited concepts. I suppose next the governor and the attorney general will be asking the Legislature to fund a Thought Police unit.

SB 222 takes its place as another act in the clown show portion of the Montana 2023 legislative session.

Phillip Parker

Billings