Letter to the editor: 'Ideology over science' needs addressed

I’ve found in years of being involved in surface hydrology, and water resource engineering, where keen understanding of atmospheric phenomena were required, that among many engineers of high intelligence and training, with much practical experience, yet their ideological beliefs as traditional Reaganesque conservatives seem to prevent them from accepting man-made climate related extreme weather events and as the cause of the warming Earth. The innate randomness of weather was always their rational explanation.

Science by its nature is one of flux, new hypotheses brought forth, to be examined by peers for validity. An American, Carolyn Bertozzi, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry. Scientific advances are highly prized. Political dogma seems inherently stagnant, however, peer reviews of political opinion, if argued by others, seldom carry weight.

I’ve not seen this particular “ideology over science” quirk, which may be widespread, directly addressed, and in my years at work I saw its potentially adverse consequences, which only grow. For all scientists, the following:

For those with substantial training in science to let political ideological dogma promoted primarily through forces of peer pressure rule over one — and to disavow proven scientific principles in favor of irrational and evidence-less ideological quirks are quite confounding and rather inexcusable, for if I were to do the same, even by mistake and certainly by intention, it would bring to myself great disappointment and shame, and would demand immediate correction and commitment toward accurate retelling through open public expression.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula