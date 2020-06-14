Letter to the editor: If protests are OK, so is farmers market

So let me see if I understand. The Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market is postponed indefinitely per its Facebook page, even though it's a giant outdoor grocery store and takeout restaurant that provides supplemental and necessary income to local individuals who are already struggling because of the lockdowns while also providing fresh fruits and vegetables to individuals, thereby boosting their immune systems. However, I hear nary a concerned whisper about hundreds and even thousands gathering because social justice, even though that issue has much less real-life impact for the majority here than the ability to access a healthy market that benefits both sellers and buyers. I have to point out that viruses aren't socially aware.

If our experts can sanction a hundreds-strong protest, they can sanction a farmer's market. And if it's the sole decision of the board, the members need to figure out a way to get this started on time. The game was up with the protests. Every suspicion the average person had about how this is being overplayed was proven correct. You have little over a month. Get your act together and figure this out. The only thing you're doing is making Costco and Sam's Club richer at the expense of the locals, which shows us what side you're truly on and gives us creeping suspicion that this isn't really about our safety.