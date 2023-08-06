A recent letter to the editor lamented the lack of local news in the Gazette. The letter writer was not wrong, but what is not being pointed out is that most people no longer read newspapers, paper versions or e-editions. And because of that, newspapers have been forced to reduce their news staffs to the bare minimum.
Many papers have ceased publication. The lack of local news in our local newspapers is on us. We quit reading these publications so advertisers quit buying ads and eventually the papers had to make draconian staff cutbacks to keep the doors open. If you want newspapers to do a better job of covering local news, subscribe and read. Simple as that.
Rick Crone
Miles City