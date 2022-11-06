Letter to the editor: Ignorant 'solution' to climate crisis

I read the guest opinion by Alex Amonette in the Sunday, Oct. 30 Gazette advocating a carbon tax, and I just want to make sure I am reading this correctly. Her proposal to solve the “climate crisis” is to tax carbon where it is produced (gas well, coal mines, etc.). This tax is collected by the federal government and then “100% of the net” is sent to our bank accounts. She further assures us that “the fee starts out small and gradually rises.”

I wonder if Ms. Amonette understands that corporations don’t pay taxes, people pay taxes. The carbon producers will tack the cost of the tax onto their current price, so the ones who ultimately pay this tax are the carbon users; you and me. Her proposal goes like this: the government taxes energy corporations, they increase their prices for energy, the government returns “100% of the net” to you and me, and we use that money to pay for higher energy costs.

I don’t understand how this circular exchange of money from the energy producers to the federal government, to the consumers, and then back to the energy producers will solve any crisis. The only beneficiary of this program will be the federal government who will administer the program. And I don’t suppose there will be any graft or theft as these billions of dollars as they make their circle.

I might be gullible, but I’m not stupid. This is the most ignorant “solution” to the “climate crisis” I’ve ever read.

Les Fuglevand

Laurel