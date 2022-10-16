Letter to the editor: Ignore the partisan rhetoric - vote for Gustafson

It is a shame that partisan smear campaigns have now become part of Montana judicial races. Since the courts now allow party support (but the candidates are not allowed to accept it), the Republican party has chosen its candidate (James Brown) and pulled out its “buzz words” play book to attack Ingrid Gustafson, the incumbent. (The Republican party support for Brown is clear when you see all of the Brown signs in so many yards historically on the Republican sign location list.)

I just received a text from Derek Skees, treasurer of the Montana State Republican Central Committee, smearing Gustafson as “liberal activist,” “soft on crime,” “threat to Montanans Second Amendment rights,” and “bad for Montana small businesses,” but with no stated basis or evidence. Every judge has made decisions we may not like. But judges and lawyers who know Gustafson say those Republican attack “buzz word” allegations just are not true; she is an independent who calls them as she sees them. Her many years of trial and appellate judicial experience make her extremely qualified. Brown simply does not have those qualifications.

Gustafson has been criticized for Democratic contributions to her campaign, but not refusing such contributions in the face of strong Republican support for her opponent does not make her a Democrat. Remember, she was appointed by both Republican and Democrat governors. And the overwhelming majority of judicial decisions are not even related to partisan issues. I encourage voters to ignore the partisan rhetoric and vote for Gustafson.

Mark Noennig

Billings