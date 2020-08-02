Letter to the editor: I'm afraid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here in Red Lodge, I heard about a visitor who walked into one of our retail shops with a young boy, presumably his son. The shop owner politely offered the man a mask and asked him to wear it, so the shop would be in compliance with COVID-19 safety directives. In response, the guy told the owner to — well, you can guess what he told the owner to do.

I’m afraid of getting COVID-19 or passing it to other people. I’m afraid of the protesters who burn property as well as the police who beat people who have their hands up — afraid equally of protesters who turn violent and police who turn vindictive.

I’m afraid when state governors and city mayors sue each other over a virus, which is simply a germ that can be eradicated if we’re careful — if we’re full of care.

But most of all, I’m afraid of a man who refuses to wear an offered mask for just a few minutes in order to help a shop owner maintain his business, even if he doesn't believe it would contain disease.

And I’m terrified of what kind of man that young boy will become.

Sue Bury

Red Lodge

