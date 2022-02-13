Letter to the editor: I'm behind BLM's feral horse roundups

The old United State cavalry had a lot of experience taking care of horses and in 1944 it published a book on the animal management. On page 122 it states that the garrison ration for a thousand pound horse was 14 pounds of hay per day. If you do the math that means every feral horse on Bureau of Land Management land is eating two and a half tons of forage a year.

According to an article in the Billings Gazette on Jan. 28, 2022, there are approximately 86,000 feral horses grazing public lands. More math for those feral horses’ feed equals 215,000 tons of grass annually and those horses graze the year around. Deer, elk, and antelope are not getting the benefit of grass eaten by feral horses.

Critics of livestock permittees on BLM leases won’t acknowledge that a permittee is regulated by BLM on how many units can graze an allotment and when those units must be removed. The livestock does not graze and breed the year around on public land like feral horses do.

The romance of the horse in the West may be justified, but bull trains hauled the freight. Historic photographs show 14 span of oxen pulling three loaded wagons. Oxen are the offspring of a cow, so let’s give the cow a little room on public land without condemnation.

BLM has a hard time finding homes for surplus feral horses. My daughter thought she could get a cheap BLM horse to break when a semi load came to Livingston. Cowboy/horseman dad looked them over for her an eventually told her there wasn’t one in the bunch worth her time. No one wants these horses. I’m behind BLM on the roundups. Git ‘er done BLM.

Maggie Buttrell

Laurel

