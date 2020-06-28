Letter to the editor: In good hands with youth

I fell four weeks ago on Virginia Lane and lay on the edge of the street until two high school-age male students stopped to inquire and render aid. A number of vehicles drove by without stopping. The teens called for assistance and took care of my dog. I thanked them at the scene but was unable to get their names. I want to publicly express my gratitude. These gentlemen were kind, compassionate and took charge. I trusted them. We are in good hands with young people like them. Thank you.