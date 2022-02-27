Letter to the editor: In response to Russell Fagg

As a Montana attorney of 50 years, I’m responding to the guest opinion the Gazette published written by Russell Fagg. The subject was the national debt. I have issues with Fagg’s logic and factual content. He cites Dalio’s stage four in the decline of this great country, “the widening of wealth and political gaps.” In making this observation, like all Republicans, he fails to include the parallel of the ever increasing debt with lowering the tax rates on corporations and the increasing number of millionaires and billionaires since 1981.
I’m also not accustomed to, nor comfortable with, district court judges or former district court judges speaking in non-sequiturs. It is disturbing that Fagg’s editorial on the national debt veers off into a non-sequitur with the “eternal truth is... and ends well for those who love Jesus. Jesus comes back and judges the living and the dead, rules for eternity in peace and the earth is restored.” Is he suggesting the solution is divine intervention?
Terry Hanson
Miles City