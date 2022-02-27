Letter to the editor: In response to Russell Fagg

As a Montana attorney of 50 years, I’m responding to the guest opinion the Gazette published written by Russell Fagg. The subject was the national debt. I have issues with Fagg’s logic and factual content. He cites Dalio’s stage four in the decline of this great country, “the widening of wealth and political gaps.” In making this observation, like all Republicans, he fails to include the parallel of the ever increasing debt with lowering the tax rates on corporations and the increasing number of millionaires and billionaires since 1981.