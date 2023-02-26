Our Montana governor spent almost $1.9 million of taxpayers’ money for a research company to recommend an appropriate state contribution amount for Medicaid recipients needing nursing home care who are frail and elderly.

Our governor rejected the recommendation and is suggesting a smaller increase. He acknowledges this is not enough to cover the cost of care and he also suggests a reduction in the state contribution for next year. Does he think the cost of nursing home care will actually decline in the next two years?

Some Republicans are recommending a small increase, acknowledging that it is insufficient, “but puts some oil on a squeaky wheel”. The only realistic suggestion for a state Medicaid nursing home amount came from Mary Caferro, representative from Helena, for a $500 rate with a built in cost of care increase. At that rate, our nursing home Medicaid contribution would approach North Dakota’s, $535.00.

I could explain that doctors and hospitals value nursing home care for their patients for physical therapy, medication management, etc. Do we really want to pay over $2000 a day to keep their patients in the hospitals because there are no nursing home beds available? Does this make sense/cents?

If I remember correctly, the last time Montana state government threw seniors and people of limited financial means under the bus, Brian Schweitzer got terms.

Thank you for your kind consideration of this important matter.

Carol Newman

Billings