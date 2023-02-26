I am a member of the age group “Boomers.” I think this term is both revered and depreciated. We are a unique group and I am proud to be a Boomer.

My concern is the constantly growing list of projects in our community that need to be funded through increasing the ever-present property tax. A new high school, a new and bigger jail, an elaborate new football facility, a larger more complete career education facility, a community rec building, and the ever-present update of the fairgrounds. Plus the everyday need to fund the schools, police, fire, streets and parks.

The answer is always getting the property tax payers to fund. I love the fact that it is always presented as only an increase of $48 a year on a $200,000 home. When was the last time you found a $200,000 home in this community? If you add up all the “it will only be” items pretty soon it is a sizeable increase.

I wonder if any of the proponents of these projects ever think about the impact all of this has on the fixed income elderly. These people are mom and dad, or gramma and grampa. What happens to them when they must choose between property tax and medication? Bond issues and utility bills? Does anybody really care?

I will be able to handle the increase in my tax bill; how many other Boomers can say that? Or do they lose their home so we can have a rec facility that will be $3.5 million in the red every year?

Phil Scala

Billings