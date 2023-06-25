Noah Feldman praised the Supreme Court's decision upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act, which interferes with the adoption of Native American children. ("This Is What a Sane Conservative Court Could Look Like," June 19, 2023).

But Native American children are not articles of commerce, so the Supreme Court was wrong to uphold the law under the Constitution's Indian Commerce Clause, as the court's two most conservative justices pointed out in their dissents.

As Justice Alito noted, the court's ruling "disserves the rights and interests of these children" by blocking adoptions even when adoptions are in the "best interests of vulnerable children."

The Indian Child Welfare Act is so badly written that it can prevent Native American parents from protecting their kids against abusive or neglectful partners. Arizona courts ruled that the ICWA barred an Indian father from terminating the parental rights of his non-Indian ex-wife over child neglect and drug abuse.

Hans Bader

Arlington, Virginia