Letter to the editor: Inflation Reduction Act good for Montana

I’ve lived in Montana for nearly my entire life and have spent countless weekends hunting and camping on our public lands. The more I’ve learned about these lands, the more I've become aware about how vulnerable they are to outdated policies within the federal oil and gas leasing system, which has continually led to their mismanagement.

The Inflation Reduction Act ends noncompetitive leasing, a wasteful practice that for decades allowed the oil and gas industry to stockpile public land with little to no drilling potential and prevent other designations that would benefit wildlife or outdoor recreation. The bill also increases the royalty rate, minimum bid requirements, and rental rates that these companies have to pay. That money goes back to the public and gives us what we’re rightfully owed for the industry’s development of our public resources.

It’s no silver bullet, but the bill gets us closer to a system that works better for everyone, including wildlife. The Department of the Interior still must go further with a rule-making that brings even more important reforms to the system — like ending speculative leasing practices on lands with little or no development potential and requiring oil and gas companies to pay for potential clean-up costs fully before they drill, so that taxpayers aren’t stuck with the bill for orphaned and abandoned wells. With these changes, our wildlife and public lands and people of Montana, will be better off.

Mike Mershon

Billings