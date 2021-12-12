Letter to the editor: Infrastructure bill rebuilds America

Did you know that $5 billion or more is being allocated to Montana from the Infrastructure bill that President Biden signed into law? Is that good or bad? According to Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale, it is bad. They claim it will increase the deficit.

When it came to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the deficit was not an issue. When it came to Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and the corporate sector, the deficit was not an issue. When it comes to improving roads, bridges, airports and ports, rail service, the electrical grid, access to broadband internet, and removing lead from drinking water in the USA, the deficit is an issue. When it comes to creating well paying jobs in the USA, the deficit is an issue.

This Infrastructure bill will be paid for by enforcing existing tax laws and by reducing the Trump tax cut for the wealthy and the corporate sector. The deficit is not an issue. This is rebuilding America from the bottom up and the middle out rather than from the top down. Everyone will do better. For the Biden administration, the role of government is to serve the public and not just a small group of business leaders. Is that good or bad?

Harold Taylor

Miles City

