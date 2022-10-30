Letter to the editor: Ingrid Gustafson is genuine, fair, qualified

Is anyone, besides me, fed up with politicians shooting off their mouths about being a third- or fourth-generation Montanan like James Brown, the politician running against Justice Ingrid Gustafson? While such distinction is irrelevant when considering qualifications for the position he seeks, with Brown it amounts to disingenuous window-dressing to mask his lack of qualifications. Brown was not even born in Montana.

Corporate lobbyist and political operative James Brown has no place on our Supreme Court. As a lobbyist with Thunder Dome Law he worked to oppose public land access in Montana. As a spokesman for Western Traditions Partnership, Inc., the most notorious and corrupt Montana political entity in recent years, he worked to corrupt our political processes through “dark money.”

Western was nothing more than a post office address in Colorado created to solicit and anonymously spend funds of other corporations and big money entities to influence the outcome of Montana elections. Its anonymous donors were not required to report their names or the amount of their contributions. An attorney voluntarily representing a corporation established for the purpose of corrupting Montana’s government through “dark money” is not qualified to be a justice on our Supreme Court. Western’s anonymous out-of-state corporations and big-money entities were in pursuit of dominating our government for purposes of restricting access to and the taking of our public lands.

Our Montana Supreme Court must be nonpartisan and non-political. Vote for Justice Ingrid Gustafson. She is genuine, fair and qualified.

Terry Hanson

Miles City