Letter to the Editor: Instigators also be prosecuted?

Sen. Daines was very diplomatic to express his contempt for the attack on the Capital on Jan. 6. He said that "the focus must be to arrest and prosecute the domestic terrorists who broke into our capital, etc."

Was it an error in his statement that he did not say that there should be full prosecution against those who had instigated and inspired the terrorism, but had not broken into the capital building themselves, had not personally attacked law enforcement and tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power?

Would Daines support that the instigators be prosecuted? If one of the chief instigators is the past president, would Daines support such an investigation and possible criminal prosecution? His statement was unclear.

Bill Baker

Billings

