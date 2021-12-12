Letter to the editor: Integrity demands transparency in Metra plans

Since I moved here in 1972, those charged with managing MetraPark have done a great job fulfilling the needs and best interests of our community. Overseen by elected commissioners and a diverse advisory board, things have functioned well. Once again, invisible forces are influencing our leaders, promoting the idea it's best to change proven practices and hire a "professional" manager. I am tiring of grandiose plans developed behind closed doors by a few, and then foisted on us via press release. It has been my experience people with integrity are not afraid of honest transparency of their actions. I congratulate Billings Clinic for their courageous stance opposing the unnecessary medical school.

Shame on the county commissioners and SCL Health for their support of an obviously anti-semitic, misogynistic organization. Rather than recall any commissioner, here is my proposal: 1) Grant commissioners the opportunity to apologize for their inappropriate actions regarding the Metra issue. Sans this, ask for their resignations. 2) Require commissioners' full transparency of any and all future meetings. 3) Require careful appointment of citizens possessing appropriate business/community interest acumen to sit on boards including the Big Sky Economic Development Council. Empire building is not in our best interest. Do not allow directors to choose their own board members, packing them with only those who agree with him/her. Have committee members review and (possibly) amend job descriptions, policies and contracts. This would assure protection from potential over-reaching actions driven by conflicts of interest.