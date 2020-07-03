Letter to the editor: Invest in quality schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a proud West High graduate, father of a Skyview High School grad, and husband of a teacher, I know that there is nothing more important than investing in our schools. At the Northern Hotel, we have been proud to partner with Billings Public Schools to launch a reimagined Career and Technical Education program in our high schools, including establishing a satellite classroom in our kitchen.

As excited as I am about the new opportunities for career prep in our schools, those investments mean nothing if our youngest learners are struggling. Safe, healthy, high-quality elementary schools are the foundation of learning. Without strong skills in basic reading and math, not to mention critical social-emotional learning, our students cannot be successful.

That’s why I am a strong supporter of the BPS elementary levy this summer. We need to ensure our schools have the resources necessary to engage young children and help them imagine their futures. Our economy depends on quality schools — what better investment could we make? After all, every dream we have for the future depends on our elementary aged kids.

We need unity now more than ever in Billings. Let’s come together for our schools. Vote yes on the elementary mill levy — return your ballot to the county election office before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7.