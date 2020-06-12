Letter to the editor: Is Daines willing to pay for Trump visit?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I'm writing in response to an article in the paper referring to President Trump coming to Montana to support Sen. Daines' re-election (“Trump says he'll campaign in Montana for Sen. Steve Daines,” The Billings Gazette, Saturday, June 6).

I would like to clarify Daines' statement, "Montana can't wait to have you back, Mr. President." I for one, and many people I am acquainted with, would be happy to never see Trump again or hear all the lies he has to tell. Your blanket statement is incorrect, Sen. Daines.

In addition, Trump's last trip to campaign for Rosendale against Tester (a futile effort, fortunately) cost Billings around $60,000 in increased police security which Trump stiffed Billings taxpayers for. Not one penny was reimbursed, not to mention the same scenario for Great Falls, Bozeman and Missoula. Since you are so excited to have your bunker inspector leader return, I propose you pay all the costs out of your campaign fund. This includes the millions of dollars it costs our country to move Trump and his entourage around in Air Force One.

How about it Sen. Daines? Are you willing to step up to the plate and pay for his visit? Please let us know.

Ken Eckerdt

Billings

