Letter to the editor: Is Don Jones recall a political ploy?

Here we go Yellowstone County residents, footing the bill for a recall on Yellowstone County Commissioner Don Jones. How much will it cost tax payers? Does Mr. Connell's recall effort have merit or is this just a political ploy to oust commissioner Jones. One elected official does not have the power to make financial decisions for the county. It takes two at the very least. Should we recall Commissioner Denis Pitman, too? He voted for the MetraPark privatization study.