Letter to the editor: Is Don Jones recall a political ploy?

Here we go Yellowstone County residents, footing the bill for a recall on Yellowstone County Commissioner Don Jones. How much will it cost tax payers? Does Mr. Connell's recall effort have merit or is this just a political ploy to oust commissioner Jones. One elected official does not have the power to make financial decisions for the county. It takes two at the very least. Should we recall Commissioner Denis Pitman, too? He voted for the MetraPark privatization study.
Maybe its time Yellowstone County residents entertain having five county commissioners. The county is growing and the City of Billings is growing. With growth comes change. Having five elected officials will give the taxpayers better representation with more checks and balances of our elected officials. As we stand now, it only takes two. Call it what you want, I call it the good ol' boy system.
George Goerig
Billings