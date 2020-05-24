Letter to the editor: Is lawsuit best response to disappointment?

Bitter disappointment is a feature of the “new normal” in the ongoing saga of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the invisible fallout Americans have had to cope with as trips, weddings, graduations funerals, celebrations, etc., have all been canceled. Those cancellations have incurred financial loss for the majority of us. Who can we blame? No one. The domino effect has been unleashed by the pandemic.
It is with dismay then, that I read about the class action lawsuit being brought against Global Travel Alliance. This is being levied by a group of parents from Ben Steele Junior High in Billings. Their children’s Washington, D.C., trip had to be canceled. Thank you, COVID-19. Full refunds are not possible. The company, of course, has already paid the hotels, bus drivers, meal providers, etc. Those monies are irretrievable. I deeply sympathize with the parents and kids who worked so hard to make a dream come true. Our daughter did the same trip with Global Travel Alliance, and it was fabulous.
Unfortunately the above mentioned families have now joined the nationwide “Covid Club.” Grave disappointment, shattered dreams and money down the tube are the only requirements for membership. However, is litigation the path to pursue, when all of the above was created by an unforeseen monster called COVID-19? Can we withhold the contentious process of lawsuits, despite our deep and disappointing losses, when most companies are doing their level best to address this mess?
Lil McBride
Billings
