Letter to the editor: Is lawsuit best response to disappointment?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bitter disappointment is a feature of the “new normal” in the ongoing saga of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the invisible fallout Americans have had to cope with as trips, weddings, graduations funerals, celebrations, etc., have all been canceled. Those cancellations have incurred financial loss for the majority of us. Who can we blame? No one. The domino effect has been unleashed by the pandemic.

It is with dismay then, that I read about the class action lawsuit being brought against Global Travel Alliance. This is being levied by a group of parents from Ben Steele Junior High in Billings. Their children’s Washington, D.C., trip had to be canceled. Thank you, COVID-19. Full refunds are not possible. The company, of course, has already paid the hotels, bus drivers, meal providers, etc. Those monies are irretrievable. I deeply sympathize with the parents and kids who worked so hard to make a dream come true. Our daughter did the same trip with Global Travel Alliance, and it was fabulous.