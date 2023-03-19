The governor says Montana’s ready to manage grizzly bears. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks produced a draft management plan that starts with “Trust Us” when the time comes. Then, it proposes to limit grizzly protection zones as narrowly as possible.

Our Legislature passed SB 295 out of committee, poised for a vote, allowing ranchers to kill grizzlies at their discretion — no need to document an attack on stock. Usually, after delisting, states don’t just open season on a species back from the brink.

Is Montana ready to manage grizzlies?

Look at the shambles they’ve made of wolf management, instituting an elimination policy for no reason. It doesn’t help elk: populations in the state exceed FWP’s objectives. Wolves take, on average, 60 cattle per 2.5 million. (We can support our ranchers and allow wolves to thrive.)

Worse, our government is going after tourism, Montana’s second-largest economy. Grizzlies and wolves bring in $136 million a year, according to the 2022 study, Tourism in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Smells like Big Government to me.

Why delist? Our governor and MTFWP want to “manage” a remnant population of predators for a small minority of elite hunters.

In medieval England, Forest Law protected “the King’s beasts for chase.” In Communist Romania, Ceausescu’s gamekeepers dumped food at feeding stations so the dictator could helicopter in and blow away brown bears, up to 24 in a day. Montana’s no monarchy — yet. Hunters here believe in fair chase.

And, the majority of Montanans value wildlife for its own sake.

Ilona Popper

Gardiner