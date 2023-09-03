Upon reading the Huffington Post article about GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy's sudden reversal on climate change, I felt compelled to voice my concerns.

Is Sheehy right for Montana — no governing experience, no formerly expressed interest? Matt Rosedale (expected to announce for the Senate) has served in the state House, Senate, as state auditor, and the U.S. House. Do demonstrated leadership and cultural interest matter?

HuffPost raises questions that Sheehy will face if he faces Sen. Jon Tester. Is climate change the ‘wonderful cause’ Sheehy used to promote or the "climate cult" he is calling it on the campaign trail? It's one thing to change your mind on climate change, it's another to exploit it for political advancement. For years, Sheehy was outspoken about the need to combat global climate change. In a presentation to investors, Sheehy’s company boasted that its mission is to "directly attack CO2 emissions to combat climate change."

I also have questions about how culturally savvy Sheehy is. Does he understand the landscape? My friend Curtis Bowers in Agenda, Grinding America Down tells of going quietly to a Communist Party USA meeting at Berkley in 1992. Their goals included destroying free market business by pushing the environmental movement. I wonder if this history major is aware of the environmental movements stated goal of taking America down financially?

Meanwhile, Bloomberg is messaging “Key GOP Senate Recruit Seeks Job Overseeing His Largest Customer” — the government.

Montana deserves a consistent voice; Congressman Rosendale is that voice.

Dick Pence

Billings