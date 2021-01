If we're fortunate, vaccines in time will halt COVID-19. But, after four years of Donald Trump in the White House, 74 million people still voted for him. How do you cure a much more sinister disease of the heart and mind that could destroy our democratic republic and lead us down a tyrant path like the one that led to Germany's ruination in WW II? Walt Kelly probably said it best as Pogo: "We have met the enemy and he is us."