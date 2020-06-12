Letter to the editor: It has been a different spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Can you believe it is June already? No matter what age you are, it has been a different spring. For many it has been isolation and days of solitude. The good part is if you're reading this, you're still alive. The bad part is when will this ever end?

I never knew that some months had 38 days. I never knew I could get by on one gallon a week — no, not gasoline, ice cream. I never knew the windows in my house were so dirty, now that I stare out the windows so much. My wife asked me if I could see the light at the end of the tunnel. No. I am still looking for the tunnel to find the light at the end. I have driven my car around the block every day since I have been on quarantine. Still can't find that tunnel.

I hear everyone talking about the "new normal." I don't even know what the old normal was. Will the new normal be like the sun eclipse? You know it’s there but don't look. Maybe like the moon eclipse. I slept the entire time. I still don't know if we have a new normal. Can I participate? I'm not sure I was part of the old normal! I looked up "normal" in the dictionary. It said normal: run of the mill. I can't wait to run to the mill. Maybe I will find the tunnel on the way.

Thanks, June, for busting out all over.

LaVon D. Brillhart

Dillon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0