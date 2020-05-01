Letter to the editor: It's not a college without math

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For nearly one thousand years Plato's Academy flourished producing some of the great thinkers of the ancient world. Students were admonished to not even enter the Academy unless they knew mathematics.

Today down at the so-called university in Billings we read that both the study of mathematics and Spanish are to be eliminated.

Furthermore, we know that only slightly more than half of MSU Billings' budget is actually spent on instruction, the rest being squandered on bloated administration, the bread and circus of athletics, and a host of hand-holding that goes by the name of student services.

How can a university claim any intellectual integrity if limits the study of mathematics? As a taxpayer in this state I want our universities to be worthy of the name.

John Snider

Havre

