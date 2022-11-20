Letter to the editor: It's time to dump Trump

Republicans are crying fraud again. No surprise. When they win, it's a fair election, when they lose it's fraud. The red wave never happened because lots of us Republicans/Independents voted blue, not because we support Biden, but because we don't want the lunatic MAGA fringe in Congress.

Beginning in 2016, we watched how Trump divided the country by tapping into people's hatred, rage and fear and bringing it to a fever pitch. We watched his rallies where he not only condoned violence but instigated it by creating an us vs. them hostile mob mentality.

We don't believe the election was stolen because we don't believe much of what Trump says. We watched him cry fraud every time he didn't get the results he wanted. We also remember him crying fraud when his reality show, "The Apprentice" didn't win an Emmy and he then attacked the show that won. Who does that?

Look how he went off the rails with the midterm election losses, blaming, everyone even his poor wife.

Donald "I love myself" Trump is a full-blown malignant narcissist who will never accept defeat or accountability. It is time to dump Trump and all the MAGA/Qanon crazies.

Molly Malone

Bozeman