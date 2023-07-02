Recently, I was buying eggs at my neighborhood grocery store. One of my favorite checkers was working so I hop on her line. I have my Michelle Obama reusable bag. Obama is smiling on a swing above the phrase, "First lady of fabulous."

The checker whispered things like "You are really not afraid to carry that bag in Billings?" Or "Did you see that Montana's attorney general just relieved taxpayers of almost $3 million? I thought Republicans were against spending our tax dollars." We smile and I quietly say to her, "Our super majority pays out gobs of money to defend their run-ins with our Constitution, but oh, no, we cannot take federal dollars to feed hungry children." We shrug and shake our graying heads. Oy vey, I say and off I go.

I love Montana and choose to live in a very red state. My checker pal tells me about the train derailment and asks if I need bottled water, then she shared an interaction she had: "I just had a woman say to me in all seriousness as she bought two cases of water, "This is all Joe Biden's fault.'"

Again. Oy vey.

Sandra Schiavon

Billings