A recent letter to the Gazette implored Billings to “Put public safety ahead of recreation center” (Gazette Aug. 13). What this letter fails to recognize is that investing in our community is a matter of public safety.

First, let’s acknowledge that the public safety mill levy passed by voters two years ago is making a difference. It’s giving our police and first responders a chance to get crime under control. The results so far are impressive: both violent and property crimes dropped 8.3% between 2021 and 2022, with violent crime declining another 11% — and property crime by 12.5% — the following year.

The next step in securing our city comes from taking back our streets. This Parks, Trails and Recreation Bond is one piece of the puzzle.

As Police Chief St. John has noted, an overlooked aspect of this bond is the direct correlation between well developed and maintained parks to crime prevention. National studies show that activating and maintaining well-lit public park spaces actually deters crime, especially gun crimes. These spaces become community hubs that remove signs of disorder. More eyes on the streets means regular community surveillance, and it pushes crime away.

For public safety, let’s vote yes on the Parks, Trails and Recreation Center Bond. It’s a wise investment in Billings and our public safety.

Mary Underriner

Billings