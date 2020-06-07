Letter to the editor: Jacobsen is wrong about Constitution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Christi Jacobsen, Republican candidate for Montana's Secretary of State is quoted in an article by Nolan Lister in the May 23 Billings Gazette as claiming that "It's a constitutional right for people to show up and be able to vote in person." This is completely false, and a bit strange since she is currently deputy secretary of state. However, considering other misinformation that has come from that office in the last few years, I guess it's understandable.

The Constitution has been amended several times to enable more people to vote and to protect voting rights, but nowhere is the right to show up in person sanctified n the Constitution or any amendment. Each state can decide how people can vote, so long as it does not violate constitutional protections and treats all citizens equally.

If Ms. Jacobsen has a copy of the Constitution she can find Voting Rights discussed in Amendments 14, 15, 19, 24, 25 and 26. Each amendment added protection for voting rights or expanded the number of citizens who can vote. None has sought to suppress or restrict voter participation. Voting by mail isn't mandatory in Montana, but it's popular. In 2018, 74% of votes were made by absentee ballot.

Lorraine Collins

Billings

