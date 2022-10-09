Letter to the editor: James Brown for Montana Supreme Court

What matters to you and your values? The Montana Supreme Court has seven justices with only one conservative. We can add second conservative to the bench with James Brown. Montana is a conservative state with all state elected officials Republicans.
Our legislature’s majority are conservative Republicans. We care about that value system and that our voices are heard. Our governor has signed into law many issues that represent the people and unfortunately, the Supreme Court has the power to disagree, so they do not become law. So why even vote? If those who do not hold the same values that we do can do this, what chance do we have to be heard? That is exactly what the liberals want you to believe. But many of us are willing to continue to fight for our voice and vote. Your vote matters.
I want someone on the bench who is qualified by their experience. Someone who will preserve the rule of law, follow the Constitution, and defend our freedoms, liberties, and the Montana way of life. A judge that will put their personal beliefs aside if they do not line up with the Constitution. James is a fourth-generation Montanan, Chairman of the Public Service Commission, U of M graduate, accomplished private practice attorney and avid outdoorsman. He has proven that he is worth your vote. Let’s elect James Brown to Montana Supreme Court and bring our founding father’s Constitution back to the court.
Pat Earnest
Stevensville