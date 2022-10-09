Letter to the editor: James Brown for Montana Supreme Court

Our legislature’s majority are conservative Republicans. We care about that value system and that our voices are heard. Our governor has signed into law many issues that represent the people and unfortunately, the Supreme Court has the power to disagree, so they do not become law. So why even vote? If those who do not hold the same values that we do can do this, what chance do we have to be heard? That is exactly what the liberals want you to believe. But many of us are willing to continue to fight for our voice and vote. Your vote matters.